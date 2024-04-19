What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Q1 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 13.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.56 billion, increasing 11.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Hilton Worldwide metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Owned and leased hotels' should come in at $279.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other revenues' stands at $41.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Incentive management fees' reaching $71.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Franchise and licensing fees' will reach $578.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Base and other management fees' will likely reach $86.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Other revenues from managed and franchised properties' at $1.49 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'RevPAR Growth - System-wide' to reach 3.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 30%.



Shares of Hilton Worldwide have experienced a change of -5.6% in the past month compared to the -2.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HLT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

