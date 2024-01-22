What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Hexcel (HXL) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hexcel (HXL) will report quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 22.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $467.07 million, exhibiting an increase of 8.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 4.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Hexcel metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Composite Materials' will reach $240.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Space & Defense- Composite Materials' to come in at $105.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Industrial- Composite Materials' will reach $38.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of -14.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Engineered Products' will likely reach $44.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Space & Defense- Engineered Products' will reach $42.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Engineered products' reaching $87.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Commercial Aerospace- Total' should arrive at $282.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Industrial' of $40.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of -13.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Space & Defense' at $145.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Composite Materials' to reach $385.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income- Composite Materials' should come in at $66.18 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $47 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income- Engineered Products' stands at $11.46 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Hexcel shares have recorded returns of -3.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HXL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

