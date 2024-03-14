What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About HealthEquity (HQY) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that HealthEquity (HQY) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 48.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $258.43 million, increasing 10.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific HealthEquity metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Service revenue' at $112.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Custodial revenue' will reach $108.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +29.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Interchange revenue' stands at $36.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total HSA Assets' should arrive at $24.25 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $22.15 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Total HSA investments' will reach $9.06 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.95 billion.

Analysts forecast 'HSAs Accounts' to reach 2,168.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.98 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Accounts' of 15,502.88 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14,917 thousand.



HealthEquity shares have witnessed a change of +3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HQY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

