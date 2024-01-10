What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Hancock Whitney (HWC) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney (HWC) will report quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 29.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $351 million, exhibiting a decline of 5.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 3.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hancock Whitney metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net interest margin (FTE)' reaching 3.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.7% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 56.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 49.8% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' stands at $33.11 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $32.24 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total nonperforming loans' to come in at $63.78 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $40.90 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total nonperforming assets' of $69.02 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $42.92 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Noninterest Income' at $76.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $77.06 million.

Analysts forecast 'Net interest income (FTE)' to reach $270.45 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $298.12 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $265.76 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $295.50 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Bank card and ATM fees' should arrive at $20.80 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.91 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Investment and annuity fees and insurance commissions' should come in at $8.57 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.83 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Other income' will reach $13.95 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.10 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will likely reach $22.52 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $22.22 million.



Hancock Whitney shares have witnessed a change of +5.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HWC is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

