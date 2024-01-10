What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY) will report quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 55.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $27.65 million, exhibiting a decline of 17.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Guaranty Bancshares Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average interest-earning assets' will reach $3.01 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.16 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 75.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 62.4% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' should come in at $22.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $28.42 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Noninterest Income' at $5.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.12 million.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $22.45 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $28.36 million.



Shares of Guaranty Bancshares Inc. have experienced a change of +5.2% in the past month compared to the +3.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GNTY is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

