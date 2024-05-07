What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Golden Entertainment (GDEN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share, reflecting a decline of 65.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $168.72 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 39.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Golden Entertainment metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Nevada Casino Resorts' will reach $28.15 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $31.71 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Nevada Locals Casinos' reaching $18.20 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $20.16 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Total Casinos' will likely reach $46.35 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $62.17 million.



Shares of Golden Entertainment have experienced a change of -11.4% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GDEN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

