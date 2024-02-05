What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Globe Life (GL) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Globe Life (GL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.74 per share, reflecting an increase of 22.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.4 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Globe Life metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total premium' should arrive at $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Net investment income' will reach $267.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Health premium' stands at $337.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Life premium' will reach $792.37 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Insurance Underwriting Income- Life' at $303.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $212.39 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Insurance Underwriting Income- Health' of $96.73 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $81.67 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Globe Life have demonstrated returns of -1.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

