What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About General Motors Company (GM) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that General Motors Company (GM) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 49.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $40.34 billion, declining 6.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific General Motors Company metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Total net sales and revenue- GM Financial' stands at $3.21 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive-GMI' should arrive at $5.12 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +18.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive-GMNA' should come in at $31.24 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -11.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive' of $36.80 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -7.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive-Corporate' will reach $38.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total net sales and revenue- GM Cruise' reaching $25.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of 0%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total GMNA' will likely reach 706.03 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 787 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total' to reach 913.60 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 967 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total GMI' will reach 216.58 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 180 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating segments- GMNA' at $2.06 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.65 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating segments- GM Financial' will reach $683.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $775 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Operating segments- GMI' to come in at $306.56 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $272 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for General Motors Company here>>>



General Motors Company shares have witnessed a change of -3.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GM is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.