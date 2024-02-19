What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Frontier Communications (FYBR) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from Frontier Communications (FYBR) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.04 per share, indicating a decline of 106.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.43 billion, representing a decrease of 0.7% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Frontier Communications metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Revenue from contracts with customers' will reach $1.41 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Subsidy and other revenue' will reach $16.79 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Video services' of $97.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of -20% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Fiber- Consumer' at $492.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Broadband customer metrics - Broadband customers' will reach 2,901.83 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,839 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Broadband Net Adds - Business - Fiber' should come in at 4.00 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Broadband Net Adds - Consumer - Fiber' reaching 78.41 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 73 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Broadband Customers - Consumer - Fiber' should arrive at 1,875.41 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,575 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Broadband Customers - Business - Fiber' to come in at 121.00 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 107 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Broadband Customers - Consumer - Copper' to reach 813.82 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,043 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Broadband Customers - Business - Copper' stands at 91.61 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 107 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Broadband Customers - Consumer - Total' will likely reach 2,689.23 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,618 thousand in the same quarter last year.



