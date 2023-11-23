What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Foot Locker (FL) Q3 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Foot Locker (FL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, reflecting a decline of 81.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.97 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 3.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Foot Locker metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total sales- Direct-to-customers' will reach $325.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total sales- Stores' will likely reach $1.59 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -12.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Total owned stores (EOP)' stands at 2,563. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,794 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - Champs Sports' to reach 466. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 510 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross square footage - Total' will reach 12,964.43 Ksq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13,286 Ksq ft.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Foot Locker Canada' at 83. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 90 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - Foot Locker Europe' reaching 634. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 634.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - Foot Locker U.S.' of 734. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 771 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - Kids Foot Locker' will reach 393. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 413.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Footaction' should arrive at 1. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross square footage - Kids Foot Locker' should come in at 1,257.39 Ksq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,301 Ksq ft.

Analysts expect 'Gross square footage - Champs Sports' to come in at 2,674.18 Ksq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,940 Ksq ft.



