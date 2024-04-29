What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Fastly (FSLY) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Fastly (FSLY) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.07 per share, indicating an increase of 22.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $133.01 million, representing an increase of 13.1% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Fastly metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Non-enterprise customers' of $12.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Enterprise customers' will reach $120.87 million. The estimate points to a change of +14% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Customer Count' reaching 3,260. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,100.



Shares of Fastly have experienced a change of -0.2% in the past month compared to the -2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FSLY is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY)

