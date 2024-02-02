What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Equifax (EFX) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Equifax (EFX) will report quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 14.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.31 billion, exhibiting an increase of 9.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Equifax metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions' to come in at $422.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Workforce Solutions' will likely reach $550.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Total International' at $337.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Mortgage Reporting Solutions' should come in at $23.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Financial Marketing Services' will reach $71.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Workforce Solutions- Verification Services' reaching $436.06 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Online Information Solutions' will reach $326.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Workforce Solutions- Employer Services' of $113.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating revenue- Asia Pacific' will reach $87.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenue- Latin America' stands at $93.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +75.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenue- Europe' should arrive at $90.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenue- Canada' to reach $65.19 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.4% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Equifax here>>>



Over the past month, Equifax shares have recorded returns of +6.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EFX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.