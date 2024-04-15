What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Elevance Health (ELV) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Elevance Health (ELV) will report quarterly earnings of $10.52 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 11.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $42.41 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Elevance Health metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Premiums' to come in at $35.52 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Product revenue' stands at $4.61 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +14.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Net investment income' to reach $501.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +29.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Medical membership - Total' reaching 46,595.56 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 48,124 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Medical Membership - Medicare - Medicare Advantage' will reach 2,038.57 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,053 thousand.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Medical Membership - Medicaid' will reach 9,669.83 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11,889 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Medical Membership - Individual' should arrive at 1,189.75 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 942 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Benefit Expense Ratio' will reach 86.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 85.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Medical Membership - Total Commercial Fee-Based' should come in at 27,360.87 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 26,885 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Medical Membership - Total Commercial Risk-Based' at 4,962.62 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,740 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Medical Membership - Employer Group Risk-Based' of 3,772.87 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,798 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Medical Membership - Medicare - Medicare Supplement' will likely reach 920.80 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 925 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Elevance Health here>>>



Shares of Elevance Health have experienced a change of -3% in the past month compared to the -0.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ELV is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

