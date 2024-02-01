What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About DuPont de Nemours (DD) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect DuPont de Nemours (DD) to post quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 4.5%. Revenues are expected to be $2.9 billion, down 6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 29.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain DuPont de Nemours metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Water & Protection' stands at $1.38 billion. The estimate points to a change of -7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Electronics & Industrial' should come in at $1.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Corporate' will reach $269.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating EBITDA- Electronics & Industrial' to come in at $388.15 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $407 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating EBITDA- Water & Protection' will reach $343.07 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $360 million.



Shares of DuPont de Nemours have demonstrated returns of -19.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

