What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Dow Inc. (DOW) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Dow Inc. (DOW) to post quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 10.9%. Revenues are expected to be $10.32 billion, down 13% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dow Inc. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Performance Materials & Coatings' reaching $1.95 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Corporate' at $75.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Packaging & Specialty Plastics' will reach $5.43 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure' to reach $2.89 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -20.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Packaging & Specialty Plastics' to come in at $906.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $975 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Performance Materials & Coatings' should arrive at $293.15 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $67 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure' should come in at $135.81 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $296 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Dow Inc. have experienced a change of -4.2% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DOW is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

