What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Dollar General (DG) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Dollar General (DG) to post quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 32.9%. Revenues are expected to be $9.87 billion, up 5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dollar General metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by category- Consumables' will likely reach $7.95 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales by category- Seasonal' should arrive at $993.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by category- Home products' of $539.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales by category- Apparel' at $274.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Ending store count' to come in at 20,166. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19,294 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total selling square footage' reaching 152.12 Msq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 144.7 Msq ft.

The consensus estimate for 'Store closings' stands at 17. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 22 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'New store openings' should come in at 200. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 212 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Dollar General here>>>



Shares of Dollar General have demonstrated returns of -2.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.