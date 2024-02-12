What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Digital Realty Trust (DLR) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.64 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 0.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.4 billion, increasing 13.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Digital Realty Trust metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Interconnection and other' should arrive at $108.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Fee Income' at $7.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Utilities' will likely reach $339.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +36.9%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Other' to come in at $47.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Rental revenues' should come in at $901.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Tenant reimbursements' will reach $383.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of +30.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $414.62 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $430.13 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Digital Realty Trust shares have recorded returns of +7.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DLR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

