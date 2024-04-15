What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About D.R. Horton (DHI) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that D.R. Horton (DHI) will report quarterly earnings of $3.09 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 13.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $8.27 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific D.R. Horton metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Rental' at $322.38 million. The estimate points to a change of +43.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Financial Services' will reach $212.26 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Homebuilding' will reach $7.67 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Land/lot sales and other- Homebuilding' will reach $21.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- Northwest' will likely reach $653.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- North' of $842.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- Southwest' to come in at $1.03 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- South Central' should come in at $1.72 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average selling price - Homes closed' should arrive at $376.55 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $378.80 million.

Analysts forecast 'Homes Closed' to reach 19,616. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19,664 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales order - Homes sold' reaching 25,940. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 23,142.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales order backlog - Homes in backlog' stands at 19,534. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19,237 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for D.R. Horton here>>>



D.R. Horton shares have remained unchanged in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DHI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.