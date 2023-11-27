What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q1 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, reflecting a decline of 21.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $826.15 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.6%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 5.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Cracker Barrel metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Retail' will likely reach $167.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Restaurant' to reach $663.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable-store sales - Retail - YoY change' should come in at -6.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.3% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable-store sales - Restaurant - YoY change' of -0.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Cracker Barrel have demonstrated returns of +21.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CBRL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

