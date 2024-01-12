What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Commerce (CBSH) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share, reflecting a decline of 15.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $384.37 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.8%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Commerce metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 59.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 55.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Margin (Net yield on interest earning assets)' of 3.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average total interest earning assets' will likely reach $31.36 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $31.99 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tier I Leverage Ratio' at 11.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total risk-based capital ratio' will reach 15.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Tier I risk-based capital ratio' will reach 15.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-accrual loans' should come in at $9.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.31 million.

Analysts expect 'Total Non-Performing Assets' to come in at $9.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.40 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Non-Interest Income' should arrive at $144.28 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $136.83 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Taxable equivalent Net Interest Income' to reach $241.41 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $256.68 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Trust fees' stands at $48.80 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $44.71 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Deposit account charges and other fees' will reach $22.83 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $21.99 million.



Over the past month, shares of Commerce have returned -3.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. Currently, CBSH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

