What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Q4 Earnings

Analysts on Wall Street project that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) will announce quarterly loss of $0.06 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 97.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $731.94 million, increasing 16.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 50.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Coinbase Global, Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Total Subscription and services' will reach $337.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Transaction revenue' stands at $343.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other revenue' will likely reach $50.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +109.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Transaction revenue- Retail, net' should come in at $343.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Transaction revenue- Institutional' to come in at $20.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of +56.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Custodial fee' should arrive at $17.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +49.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Blockchain' at $80.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +29.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Trading Volume' of $116.41 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $145 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Trading Volume - Institutional' will reach $104.44 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $125 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Assets on Platform' will reach $152.83 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $80 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Trading Volume - Retail' reaching $17.11 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $20 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Monthly Transacting Users' to reach 8.11 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8.3 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. have experienced a change of +8.6% in the past month compared to the +5.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COIN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

