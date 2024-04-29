What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Clorox (CLX) Q3 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clorox (CLX) will report quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 11.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.88 billion, exhibiting a decline of 1.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Clorox metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Health and Wellness' should come in at $633.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.4%.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- International' to come in at $296.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Lifestyle' to reach $332.73 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Household' will reach $554.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Organic Sales Growth' should arrive at 2.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Organic Revenue Growth - International' will reach 18.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14%.

The consensus estimate for 'Organic Revenue Growth - Lifestyle' stands at -2.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Organic Revenue Growth - Health and Wellness' of -1.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Income before income taxes- International' will likely reach $28.10 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Income before income taxes- Lifestyle' will reach $66.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $83 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Income before income taxes- Household' at $82.74 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $99 million.



Shares of Clorox have demonstrated returns of -4.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CLX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

The Clorox Company (CLX)

