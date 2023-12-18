What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Cintas (CTAS) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Cintas (CTAS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.48 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.34 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.4%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cintas metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Uniform Rental and Facility Services' should arrive at $1.83 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- All Other' of $245.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- First Aid and Safety Services' will likely reach $259.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Income before income taxes- Uniform Rental and Facility Services' reaching $399.09 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $369.10 million.

Analysts forecast 'Income before income taxes- First Aid and Safety Services' to reach $53.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $45.50 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Income before income taxes- All Other' should come in at $32.79 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $30.34 million.



Cintas shares have witnessed a change of +2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CTAS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS)

