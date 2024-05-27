What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Capri Holdings (CPRI) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capri Holdings (CPRI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 25.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.3 billion, exhibiting a decline of 3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Capri Holdings metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Jimmy Choo' of $147.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Michael Kors' will reach $868.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Versace' should arrive at $276.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Income from operations- Michael Kors' should come in at $136.43 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $147 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Income from operations- Versace' will reach $18.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Capri Holdings here>>>



Shares of Capri Holdings have experienced a change of -2.6% in the past month compared to the +4.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CPRI is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.