What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Brinker International (EAT) Q2 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Brinker International (EAT) to post quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 23.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.08 billion, up 5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 3.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Brinker International metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Franchise and other revenues' reaching $10.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Revenue- Company Restaurant Sales' should arrive at $1.07 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Company sales- Maggiano's' of $142.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Company sales- Chili's' to come in at $918.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable store sales - Chili's - YoY change' will reach 6.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Franchise restaurants - Total' to reach 472. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 466 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Comparable store sales - Maggiano's - YoY change' will reach 3.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 21.2% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Company owned restaurants - Maggiano's - Domestic locations' should come in at 50. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 51 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Company owned restaurants - Chili's' at 1,132. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,131.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Company owned restaurants - Total' will reach 1,181. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,182.

The consensus estimate for 'Total restaurants - Brinker International' stands at 1,639. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,648.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Franchise restaurants - Chili's - International' will likely reach 370. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 363 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Brinker International have experienced a change of -5.8% in the past month compared to the +3.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EAT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

