What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Barnes Group (B) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Barnes Group (B) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, reflecting a decline of 32.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $419.75 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 33.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Barnes Group metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Industrial' will likely reach $198.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Aerospace' should arrive at $221.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +103.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Industrial- Non-GAAP' at $14.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $17.20 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Barnes Group here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Barnes Group have returned +12.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Currently, B carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Barnes Group, Inc. (B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.