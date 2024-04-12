What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Banner (BANR) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Banner (BANR) to post quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 34.6%. Revenues are expected to be $150.67 million, down 7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Banner metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Margin' stands at 3.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.2% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 64.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 58.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total non-performing assets' will reach $31.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $27.13 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total non-performing loans' will likely reach $30.37 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $26.77 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Average interest-earning assets' at $14.66 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.73 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net interest income' reaching $134.77 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $153.31 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total non-interest income' to come in at $15.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.28 million in the same quarter last year.



