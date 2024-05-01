What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Axon (AXON) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Axon Enterprise (AXON) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, indicating an increase of 10.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $437.52 million, representing an increase of 27.5% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Axon metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- TASER' should come in at $159.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.1%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Software and Sensors' to come in at $277.56 million. The estimate suggests a change of +33% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Services- Software and Sensors' of $166.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +43.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Products- Software and Sensors' stands at $110.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Products' will reach $261.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Services' will likely reach $173.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +40.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Products- TASER' at $150.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Services- TASER' will reach $10.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +42.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Products- TASER- Cartridges' will reach $50.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Products- TASER- Axon Evidence and cloud services' reaching $10.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +46.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Margin- Software and Sensors' should arrive at $166.09 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $120.58 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Margin- TASER' to reach $97.32 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $83.52 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



