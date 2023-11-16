What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Autodesk (ADSK) Q3 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Autodesk (ADSK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.99 per share, reflecting an increase of 17.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.39 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Autodesk metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Subscription' stands at $1.30 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Maintenance' should come in at $13.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Other' will likely reach $74.56 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Total subscription and maintenance revenue' to come in at $1.31 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue by Product Type- Other' should arrive at $68.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +261%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue by product family- AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction)' of $641.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue by product family- M&E (Media and Entertainment)' reaching $68.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue by Product Type- Make' at $138.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue by Product Type- Design' to reach $1.18 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue by product family- MFG (Manufacturing)' will reach $274.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue by product family- AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT' will reach $382.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Billings' will reach $1.22 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.36 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Autodesk shares have witnessed a change of +3.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ADSK is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

