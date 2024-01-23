What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) to post quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 25.7%. Revenues are expected to be $325.89 million, down 8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Associated Banc-Corp metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' to come in at 38,434.22 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 35,368.31 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should come in at 2.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.3% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 60.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 54.1% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming assets' should arrive at $184.44 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $126.47 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' at $263.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $293.93 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Wealth management fees' will reach $20.60 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $20.40 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Capital markets, net' stands at $5.50 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.59 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $63.77 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $61.66 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Card-based fees' of $11.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.17 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Bank and corporate owned life insurance' reaching $2.32 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.43 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Service charges and deposit accounts fees' will likely reach $12.64 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13.92 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Other income' to reach $2.17 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.10 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Associated Banc-Corp here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Associated Banc-Corp have returned +1.58% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Currently, ASB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.