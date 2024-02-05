What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q2 Earnings

In its upcoming report, Aspen Technology (AZPN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share, reflecting an increase of 325.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $259.7 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Aspen Technology metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Maintenance' to reach $86.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Services and other' will likely reach $15.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- License and solutions' at $158.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Aspen Technology here>>>



Aspen Technology shares have witnessed a change of -6.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AZPN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.