What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics (ARW) will report quarterly earnings of $3.70 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 35%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $7.82 billion, exhibiting a decline of 16.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 2.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Arrow Electronics metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Global ECS' to come in at $2.24 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -10.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Global components' to reach $5.58 billion. The estimate points to a change of -18.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Americas Components sales, as reported' of $1.64 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -29.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Europe components sales, as reported' reaching $1.75 billion. The estimate points to a change of -10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Europe ECS sales as reported' will reach $1.07 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenue- Americas ECS sales as reported' at $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Asia components sales, as reported' should come in at $2.17 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -14.8% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Arrow Electronics have experienced a change of -6.2% in the past month compared to the +5.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ARW is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

