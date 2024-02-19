What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) to post quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 8.6%. Revenues are expected to be $63.6 million, up 14.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Armada Hoffler Properties metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Rental revenues' should come in at $63.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'General contracting and real estate services revenues' will likely reach $94.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Depreciation and amortization' stands at $22.49 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.11 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Armada Hoffler Properties here>>>



Over the past month, Armada Hoffler Properties shares have recorded returns of -6.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), AHH will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.