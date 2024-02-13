What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, indicating a decline of 20% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $320.6 million, representing no change year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Arbor Realty Trust metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Interest income' at $320.60 million. The estimate points to a change of 0% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Other revenue- Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net' will reach $19.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Other revenue- Servicing revenue, net' will reach $35.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Other revenue- Mortgage servicing rights' should come in at $15.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9% year over year.



