What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Analog Devices (ADI) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts expect Analog Devices (ADI) to post quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 37.8%. Revenues are expected to be $2.5 billion, down 23.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Analog Devices metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Consumer' should come in at $268.40 million. The estimate points to a change of -24% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Communications' will reach $319.46 million. The estimate points to a change of -34.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Automotive' stands at $697.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Industrial' will reach $1.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of -28.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Analog Devices have returned +0.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Currently, ADI carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

