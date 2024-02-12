What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About AMN Healthcare (AMN) Q4 Earnings

In its upcoming report, AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.26 per share, reflecting a decline of 49.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $803.07 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 28.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific AMN Healthcare metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Physician and leadership solutions' will reach $155.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Nurse and allied solutions' will reach $536.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of -35% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Technology and workforce solutions' to reach $111.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of -16.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Physician and leadership solutions - Days Filled' to come in at 46,806.00 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 45,801 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Physician and leadership solutions - Revenue per day filled' of $2,431.50 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2259 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment operating income- Nurse and allied solutions' should arrive at $67.64 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $105.09 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment operating income- Technology and workforce solutions' will likely reach $48.39 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $66.86 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment operating income- Physician and leadership solutions' at $21.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $28.05 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



