What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Ameriprise (AMP) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $7.67 per share, indicating an increase of 10.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.87 billion, representing an increase of 6.2% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ameriprise metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net investment income' to reach $802.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +39.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Premiums, policy and contract charges' reaching $378.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Distribution fees' will reach $479.32 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other revenues' to come in at $127.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Management and financial advice fees' at $2.25 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Assets Under Management - Asset Management AUM' will reach $598.78 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $584.03 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Assets Under Management' stands at $997.39 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $956.32 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Assets Under Administration' will reach $245.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $222.01 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'AWM - Total Wrap Accounts - Total wrap ending assets' of $452.67 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $412.10 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total assets Under Management and Administration' should come in at $1.24 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.18 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'AWM - Total Client Assets (at period end)' should arrive at $820.46 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $758.16 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Assets Under Management - Advice & Wealth Management AUM' will likely reach $446.83 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $409.03 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Ameriprise have experienced a change of -0.3% in the past month compared to the +0.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

