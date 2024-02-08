What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About American International Group (AIG) Q4 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that American International Group (AIG) will report quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 16.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $11.6 billion, exhibiting a decline of 4.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific American International Group metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net investment income- Life and Retirement' stands at $2.49 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net premiums earned- General Insurance' will reach $6.15 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Revenue- Group Retirement' will likely reach $689.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Revenue- Life Insurance' should come in at $1.23 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Revenue- Institutional Markets' reaching $1.31 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -23.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Combined ratio - Total General Insurance' at 90.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 89.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Expense ratio - Total General Insurance' will reach 31.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 31.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Loss ratio - Total General Insurance' will reach 59.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 58.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Combined Ratio - International - Commercial Lines' to reach 87.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 89.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Combined Ratio - North America - Personal Insurance' of 104.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 102.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Combined Ratio - International - Personal Insurance' should arrive at 97.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 98.9% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Combined Ratio - North America - Commercial Lines' to come in at 86.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 84.4%.



Shares of American International Group have experienced a change of +3.3% in the past month compared to the +6.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AIG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

