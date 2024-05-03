What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About AMC Entertainment (AMC) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from AMC Entertainment (AMC) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.62 per share, indicating an increase of 52.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $951.4 million, representing a decrease of 0.3% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 4.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific AMC Entertainment metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Food and beverage' will reach $312.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other theatre' to come in at $83.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Admissions' will reach $505.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.3% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for AMC Entertainment here>>>



Shares of AMC Entertainment have experienced a change of +4.3% in the past month compared to the -2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.