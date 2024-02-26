What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, indicating an increase of 57.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $47.83 million, representing an increase of 17.5% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of total procedure rooms (end of the period)' will reach 27. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 47 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue per case' should come in at $12,624.96. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12,198 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Cases' will reach 3,801. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,337.



Shares of AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. have demonstrated returns of -23.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AIRS is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

