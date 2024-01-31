What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Q1 Earnings

The upcoming report from Air Products and Chemicals (APD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.99 per share, indicating an increase of 13.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.31 billion, representing an increase of 4.2% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Air Products and Chemicals metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Industrial Gases- Middle East and India' of $41.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue-Industrial Gases- Americas' at $1.41 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue-Industrial Gases- Europe' should arrive at $831.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue-Industrial Gases- Asia' will reach $797.09 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Corporate and other' will reach $199.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Gases- Middle East and India' stands at $105.95 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $77.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Gases- Americas' will likely reach $574.27 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $515.40 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Gases- Europe' reaching $250.79 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $207.80 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Gases- Asia' should come in at $352.86 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $345.20 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Air Products and Chemicals here>>>



Air Products and Chemicals shares have witnessed a change of -5.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), APD is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.