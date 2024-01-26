What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Aflac (AFL) Q4 Earnings

The upcoming report from Aflac (AFL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share, indicating an increase of 14% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.44 billion, representing an increase of 10.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Aflac metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Other income (loss)' of $44.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net investment income' to reach $904.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Total net earned premiums' should come in at $3.41 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac Japan' at $2.54 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.4%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Aflac Japan- Total net earned premiums' to come in at $1.90 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Aflac Japan- Net investment income' should arrive at $636.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Aflac U.S.- Other income' reaching $33.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total adjusted revenues- Aflac U.S.' will reach $1.67 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac Japan' will reach 66.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 66.2% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac U.S.' stands at 41.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 44%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Tot. Ben. /Premium - Aflac U.S.' will likely reach 47.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 40.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Tot. Adj. Expenses/Total Adj. Rev. - Aflac Japan' will reach 21.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 22.9%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Aflac here>>>



Shares of Aflac have experienced a change of +3.4% in the past month compared to the +3.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AFL is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.