What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Adient (ADNT) Q1 Earnings

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adient (ADNT) will report quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 38.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.72 billion, exhibiting an increase of 0.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 38.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Adient metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Asia' stands at $844.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- America' to reach $1.64 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- EMEA' at $1.25 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Light Vehicle Production - North America' reaching 3.71 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Light Vehicle Production - China' should arrive at 6.19 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Light Vehicle Production - EMEA' of 4.60 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Americas' will reach $57.25 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $69 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Asia' will reach $149.72 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $138 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- EMEA' should come in at $40.99 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $28 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Adient here>>>



Shares of Adient have experienced a change of +0.9% in the past month compared to the +5.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ADNT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adient (ADNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.