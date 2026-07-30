What This Ameriprise Insider Sale Signals With the Stock Up Just 5%

Key Points

The disposition of 52,932 shares represented a total transaction value of approximately $28.9 million as of the July 28, 2026 transaction date.

This activity resulted in a 33% reduction in total equity holdings, leaving the CEO with a direct ownership stake of 107,633 shares plus additional indirectly held shares.

The transaction was structured as an exercise-and-sell, involving 52,932 options exercised at $165.41, with 34,912 shares withheld for tax obligations and 18,020 shares sold on the open market.

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James M. Cracchiolo, the chairman and CEO of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP), disposed of 52,932 shares at $545.69 per share on July 28, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $28.9 million Shares sold (directly held) 52,932 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 107,633 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 1,738 Post-transaction value $59.78 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($545.69); post-transaction value based on July 28, 2026 market close ($546.62).

Key questions

What were the mechanics of this disposition?

The transaction was initiated by the exercise of 52,932 stock options at a strike price of $165.41. To cover the resulting tax liabilities, James M. Cracchiolo had 34,912 shares withheld by the company, while the remaining 18,020 shares were sold in the open market at weighted average prices ranging from $545.00 to $546.67.

The transaction was initiated by the exercise of 52,932 stock options at a strike price of $165.41. To cover the resulting tax liabilities, James M. Cracchiolo had 34,912 shares withheld by the company, while the remaining 18,020 shares were sold in the open market at weighted average prices ranging from $545.00 to $546.67. How are the CEO's remaining shares distributed?

After the reported activity, the CEO holds 107,633 shares directly. The executive also maintains indirect ownership of 1,738 shares held through the Ameriprise Financial Stock Fund within the firm's 401(k) plan.

After the reported activity, the CEO holds 107,633 shares directly. The executive also maintains indirect ownership of 1,738 shares held through the Ameriprise Financial Stock Fund within the firm's 401(k) plan. What is the current valuation context for Ameriprise Financial?

The transaction was executed at $545.69 per share, slightly below the trade-date market close of $546.62. As of the July 29, 2026 market close, the stock was priced at $540.29, giving the company a total market capitalization of $48.6 billion.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-29) $540.29 Market Capitalization $48.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $18.9 billion Net Income (TTM) $3.9 billion

Company Snapshot

Ameriprise Financial provides comprehensive financial planning, asset management, and insurance services across multiple business segments, including Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other operations.

The company generates revenue through advisory fees, asset management fees, insurance premiums, and brokerage commissions, leveraging its integrated platform to serve retail clients, businesses, and institutional investors.

Ameriprise targets affluent individuals and households seeking comprehensive wealth management solutions, as well as institutional clients requiring sophisticated asset management and retirement planning services.

Ameriprise Financial operates as a diversified financial services holding company with a market capitalization of $48.6 billion. The company maintains a competitive position through its integrated business model that combines advisory services, asset management capabilities, and insurance products to deliver comprehensive wealth management solutions. With TTM revenue of $18.9 billion and net income of $3.9 billion, Ameriprise demonstrates substantial scale and profitability within the asset management and financial services sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Options struck at $165.41 against a stock near $546 is a spread of roughly $380 a share, and Cracchiolo exercised almost 53,000 of them in one move. Most of the resulting shares, 34,912, went straight back to cover taxes. Plus, he still holds 107,633 shares directly. For a long-time CEO (of over 20 years) cashing in an option grant near record highs, this is pretty standard, and it tells you little beyond that the options were deep in the money.



The results underneath, meanwhile, are strong, even if the stock performance is tepid. Ameriprise grew second-quarter revenue 13% to nearly $5 billion, lifted adjusted operating earnings per share 22% to $11.07, and pushed return on equity to a solid 55%. Assets under management, administration, and advisement climbed 14% to $1.8 trillion. Cracchiolo said the company "delivered another great quarter,” which saw the firm return $932 million to shareholders. Of course, investors might want to see some more momentum in the stock, with shares up only about 5% over the past year despite 22% earnings growth. That effectively means the market is paying less per dollar Ameriprise earns, and either it re-rates, or growth has to keep outrunning a skeptical multiple.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.