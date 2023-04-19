What Americans Really Think About Today's Economy, According to their Search History

By Brian Mulroy, Semrush CFO

Nearly every week, there’s a new report out on inflation rates, consumer spending, or labor statistics to help us better understand what is going on with the economy. But with information overload and a variety of messages being pushed out in an increasing amount of channels, the truth is hard to uncover.

Listening to the internet’s most-asked questions helps us understand what’s really going on, especially when it comes to how consumers are feeling about the current macroeconomic environment. What are Americans afraid of, or hopeful for? How are they preparing for future economic conditions? And what are the biggest questions and concerns on their minds?

Some economists argue a recession is right around the corner while others claim we’re already bouncing back. Search trends can help us paint a clearer picture – especially for business owners. The insights reveal how consumers are thinking about the economy, what financial questions they’re asking, and what types of resources they’re seeking online.

Consumers remain alarmed about the state of the economy

In the last year, the number of financial queries skyrocketed among US Google users (Jan. 2022 to Feb. 2023). Specifically, searches for “financial crisis 2023” increased by 3,100%, and queries for “is a recession coming in 2023” shot up by 21,900%.

The possibility of a financial crisis is clearly catching consumers’ attention. But what are they most concerned about? US Google searches for “how long do recessions typically last” and “when is inflation going down” both increased by over 1,000% in popularity in the last year (Feb. 2022 to March 2023), indicating a large majority of people care most about the expected duration of financial hardship.

Additionally, searches for “what happens in a recession to interest rates” surged by 600%, pointing to a more concrete fear on people’s minds about housing, loans, and important family assets.

Shoppers prepare for a potentially bumpy future

People aren’t just curious about whether or not experts think we’re in a recession or what the latest indicators say about inflation. They’re taking matters into their own hands and planning next steps to best handle the circumstances.

Part of that planning means questioning big purchases. For example, US Google searches for “should you buy a house during a recession” increased by 750% from January 2022 to February 2023. Searches for “do car prices go down in a recession” and “what to buy during a recession” also both grew by 367%.

But consumers are also getting savvier, and are looking to diversify their investments as a hedge against uncertain economic conditions. For example, US Google searches for “should you buy stocks during a recession” increased by 1,000%, even when 2022 was a notoriously tough time for stock growth.

The query “what industries do well in a recession” grew by 950%. This question could be coming from investors, as well as people looking for recession-proof jobs. In a nod to our willingness to make the best of whatever our economy has in store, searches for “how to take advantage of a recession” increased by 420% from January 2022 to February 2023. More consumers, investors, and business leaders are leaning into the reality and making moves to come out on top.

From the business leader perspective, searches for “how to save a company from financial crisis” increased 300% from January 2022 to February 2023. This reveals that executives are preparing to batten down the hatches and seeking resources on best practices for doing so. US Google searches for “how to prepare your business for a recession” also grew by 250% over the same time period.

We tend to become our own economists

The past three years (Jan. 2020 to Feb. 2023), US Google searches for “when will the economy get better” grew by 7,100%. When a complex global economy hangs in the balance, many of us question what’s next and how we can better understand what's going on.

This includes looking to the past for clues, too. Searches for “how much did house prices drop in the recession 2008” increased 467% over the same period. Consumers are also arming themselves with information against potential risk factors. US Google searches for “can banks seize your money if economy fails” grew by a staggering 1,660% in the last year. People are wary of economic distress and want to better understand its potential consequences and how to navigate it.

Whether or not you’re a CFO, we’re all paying more attention to financial instability in 2023. US Google search trends from the past year show a growing interest in money-related topics and economic principles, indicating more people are tuning into these conversations.

The public is seeking resources and best practices, and their questions let us see the deeper motivations driving economic anxieties as well as what consumers will prioritize. Specifically, tapping into search data can help small business owners, marketers, business leaders, and retail investors peer into the minds of their fellow consumers to better understand where the economy is headed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.