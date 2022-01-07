What AMC Entertainment Investors Are Saying as AMC Stock Trends Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is on the move Friday as the shares recover from a recent dip that started earlier this week.

The fall of AMC stock throughout the week is partially due to the Federal Reserve revealing plans to combat inflation. That includes increasing interest rates. This affected several stocks, including AMC and others in the meme market.

With AMC stock on the mend today, let’s pop over to Reddit to see what traders have to say about it.

AMC Stock Reddit Talk

“People have a problem with stupid pumpers trying to offload their bags on stocks that already ran. Keep dreaming pumper. AMC done. Get excited on another false breakout without realizing any gains.” — proggers_only_spam

“Buying the meme trifecta AMC SPCE and GME , channel the spirit of Jan 2021” — iamtheonewhoknockseh

“AMC really isn’t gonna go past 30 unless they do something monumental.” — veryrare_v3

“If you follow what AMC does it falls to 20ish, then jumps to 30ish. Its a predictable repetitive pattern that quite a bit of money can be made in if played right. I dont believe any of these meme stocks will ever go parabolic but I will damn sure make some money off of them as they run up and fall back…” — bucsfan26

“I think AMC is actually a good play to make a quick buck today… it usually jumps just behind GME.” — Empty-Lingonberry932

AMC stock is seeing decent trading alongside all this chatter. That has some 18 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s not a bad way to start the morning but is still below its daily average trading volume of about 42.6 million shares.

AMC stock is up 2.7% as of Friday morning.

