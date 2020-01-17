What Alphabet at $1 Trillion Means for the Stock and the Market

Yesterday, after a late surge in price, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), the parent company of Google, hit a one-million-dollar market capitalization. It is the third U.S. company to do so, following Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT), but is it really significant, and if so, in what way?

The importance of this, or any breach of a round number, is minimal in market terms. It involves a fraction of a percentage change in the price of a stock, and changes nothing about its value, but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t significant. Alphabet could go the way of AAPL and strengthen further from here. Or it could go the way of Amazon (AMZN), which quickly reverted to a sub-trillion-dollar company. Whichever it is, yesterday’s milestone will prompt a period of reflection for many investors. It brings questions about Google specifically, and about the market as a whole.

From a company-specific perspective, the first of those questions is simply: Is the big number justified?

Based on conventional value metrics alone, it is hard to argue that it is not. The trailing and forward P/Es of around 27 and 31 don’t scream value, but then neither do they scream a warning for a company which posted 20% revenue growth last quarter. Once you take into account the pile of cash on hand, the big margin numbers, Return on Equity (ROE) being well over average, and a free cash flow of over $20 billion, a case can be made that even at $1 trillion, Alphabet is pretty cheap.

So there's that.

As for the second question? The broader market questions prompted by the news are a little more complex.

The biggest of them is whether having three members of the “four comma club” -- all of them tech companies of some kind -- indicates that capital is becoming too concentrated in that sector. That view is reinforced when you expand outward a bit and realize that the top five tech companies combined now account for around seventeen percent of the total capitalization of the S&P 500. That sounds worrying, but is it?

Not really. All of those companies have earned their position by producing massive amounts of revenue and translating that into massive amounts of profit. This is not like 1999, when dotcom companies were pushing the market higher without ever proving that they could make money. These tech companies are more like the big manufacturing companies that dominated the market in the 50s, 60s and 70s. They are big based on what they are doing, not what investors hope they will do.

More worrying to some is that growth in index-leading stocks is inevitable in the modern investing environment. When index funds are so massive, it creates demand for stocks like GOOG and AAPL that is not necessarily reflective of their performance. Size becomes a reason to buy all by itself. That, however, has always been the case with big, successful companies but has never stopped a reckoning coming when one is due. If you doubt that, ask a long-term stockholder in a company like GE (GE).

To go even bigger in one’s view, what the size of these companies does is to reassure us that the market is working as it should, and that the future looks pretty bright. Valuations overall are expanding, and in the current environment, doing so much faster than the economy is growing. That indicates a strong belief that faster growth is coming. Of course, the market has been wrong in the past and could be again, but if there were an imminent threat, we wouldn’t be here.

A trillion dollars is a lot of money; so much so that a third company reaching that valuation level sounds ominous in some undefined way. It is not. It is the natural result of economic expansion from which we all benefit, so investors should be cheering Google, not fretting about its size.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.