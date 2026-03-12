What All Retirees Need to Know About Social Security in 2026

Key Points

Social Security recipients received a monthly benefits increase beginning Jan. 1.

A larger number of higher earners will pay more in Social Security payroll taxes.

Social Security recipients can now earn more before being subject to the retirement earnings test.

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Being financially comfortable in retirement should be everyone's goal, and Social Security plays a major role in helping millions of Americans achieve it. After years of paying into the Social Security system (for most recipients), it's a much-needed financial lifeline.

There are many good things about the Social Security program, but there's no denying it has many moving parts that can often be hard to keep up with. Here are four updates to Social Security that you should be aware of.

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1. Monthly benefits got a boost to start the year

Each year on Jan. 1, Social Security applies its annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). A trip to your nearest grocery or convenience store will likely show you how inflation affects your daily purchases, so the COLA is meant to offset this. It might not always be a perfect offset, but it's something, nonetheless.

The COLA is based on changes in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), a metric that measures price changes for goods and services such as food, transportation, housing, and certain medical expenses. This year, the COLA was 2.8%, so if your monthly benefit was $2,000 in 2025, it would be $2,056 in 2026.

The 2.8% increase is slightly higher than 2025's 2.5%. However, it's still below the average since COLAs became an annual occurrence in 1975.

2. More income is subject to the Social Security tax

Most American workers pay into the Social Security system via payroll taxes. Currently, the tax is 12.4%, with both employers and employees paying 6.2% each. If you're self-employed or work as an independent contractor, you're responsible for the full 12.4%.

However, only income up to a certain amount -- called the wage base limit -- is subject to the tax. Starting this year, the Social Security wage base limit is $184,500, up from $176,100.

This change means that more higher earners will be paying more in Social Security payroll taxes. For example, if you earned $200,000 in 2025, $23,900 would be exempt from the tax. This year, only $15,500 would be exempt from the tax.

3. You can earn more before facing the retirement earnings test

When you claim Social Security before your full retirement age (FRA), you can continue to work and earn money. However, you'll need to monitor how much you make or possibly be subjected to Social Security's retirement earnings test (RET).

If you won't reach your full retirement age in 2026, the earnings limit is $24,480, up from $23,400 in 2025. Earning above that amount will reduce your benefits by $1 for every $2 you earn over it.

If you hit your full retirement age in 2026, the limit is $65,160, up from $62,160. Earning above that amount will reduce your benefits by $1 for every $3 over that amount.

If you earn over those limits, the reduced benefits are withheld until you reach your full retirement age. Once that happens, your monthly benefit will be recalculated to gradually return the withheld benefits.

4. Social Security is changing how it handles recipient issues

Previously, if you had a Social Security issue, you'd get it resolved (hopefully) by contacting your local branch, which would handle your case directly. This changed on March 7, when the Social Security Administration (SSA) changed how it distributes its workload. Now, most cases will be handled on the national level by a specialized team.

This is noteworthy because, although Social Security is a federal program, states have different regulations when it comes to things like administrative processes. Ideally, the change will help issues get handled more efficiently, but a national team may not be fully versed on a state's specific rules.

Benefits will remain unchanged. However, this is worth keeping an eye on for people who may be currently applying for new benefits, appealing certain decisions, or updating necessary information.

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