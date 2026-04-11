What AI Fatigue? Anthropic's Red-Hot Growth Is Going to Supercharge These 3 AI Leaders.

Key Points

Anthropic's annual revenue run rate spiked, and that's good news for the companies building chips for its AI infrastructure.

Anthropic relies on Google's TPUs and Nvidia's GPUs to train its AI models and run inference applications.

The AI company's impressive growth suggests that adoption of the technology remains robust, driven by productivity gains.

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Artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic's Claude family of large language models (LLMs) is proving highly successful, as evidenced by its latest reported financial results.

Anthropic calls itself an AI safety and research company, offering solutions such as AI agents, coding, AI-based customer support, advanced reasoning, and more, while keeping ethics and safety at the center of its philosophy. It looks like the company's mission statement and products are resonating with customers, as it has seen a massive jump in its annual run rate revenue in a very short time.

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That's great news for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), three AI pioneers supporting Anthropic's mission. Let's see why Anthropic's remarkable growth could help boost investor confidence in these three tech stocks.

Anthropic's growth is proof that enterprises are spending big on AI

Anthropic introduced its Claude family of LLMs three years ago, describing it as a "next-generation AI assistant based on Anthropic's research into training helpful, honest, and harmless AI systems." Since then, Claude has received positive reviews for its ability to process, analyze, and summarize large data volumes in one go, generate more natural responses to queries, and offer one of the top AI coding tools on the market.

Additionally, the company's focus on safety and ethical AI seems to be another key selling point of its AI platform. All this explains why Anthropic's annual run rate revenue has now ballooned to $30 billion from $9 billion at the end of 2025. That's an increase of over 3 times in just three months. The company further notes that the enterprise adoption of its AI solutions remains robust. It now has more than 1,000 businesses that are spending over $1 million annually on its offerings.

The phenomenal surge in Anthropic's revenue run rate makes it clear that businesses are willing to pay for AI-driven productivity gains. Also, the numbers should dispel concerns about the future of the AI economy, especially the viability of large infrastructure investments. After all, Anthropic points out that Claude helps adopters increase productivity by automating tasks, and productivity is one of the most important pillars of the AI economy, as it is anticipated to significantly boost the global gross domestic product (GDP) in the long run.

However, Anthropic's success wouldn't have been possible without its hardware partners, which enable its popular LLMs to do the heavy lifting in data centers and deliver results to customers.

The start-up's growth makes it clear that the negativity around AI hardware stocks is overdone

Anthropic's run rate revenue has increased by more than tenfold a year in each of the past three years. Nvidia and Alphabet's Google have played a central role in this stellar growth. The company trains and runs Claude on Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) and Google's Tensor Processing Units (TPUs).

Anthropic announced a deal with Nvidia last year, noting that it will initially purchase 1 gigawatt (GW) of compute capacity powered by Nvidia's Grace Blackwell and Vera Rubin chip systems. What's more, Nvidia announced that it will invest $10 billion in Anthropic. Importantly, Nvidia sees the scope to sell more chips to Anthropic in the future. CEO Jensen Huang remarked on the February earnings call:

You know, these companies, in the case of Anthropic, I think their revenues [10x'd] in a year. And they are severely capacity constrained because demand is just incredible. And the token demand is incredible. The token generation rate is growing exponentially.

So, Nvidia's partnership with Anthropic is great news for the semiconductor giant, as it could help it sustain its remarkable growth. Nvidia, however, isn't the only hardware partner Anthropic relies on. It uses Google's TPUs, custom processors known for their cost and performance advantages due to their specialized nature.

Anthropic announced in October last year that it would deploy 1 million TPUs to bring 1 GW of data center capacity online in 2026. And now, it has signed a new agreement with Google and its TPU design partner Broadcom for "multiple gigawatts of next-generation TPU capacity that we expect to come online starting in 2027."

Google and Broadcom have been co-designing TPUs for a decade now, as noted by Barron's. The latest deal is likely to encourage Broadcom to raise its AI revenue estimates further. The chip designer estimates that its AI revenue will exceed $100 billion by next year, up from $20 billion in the previous fiscal year (which ended on Nov. 2, 2025).

In simple terms, AI infrastructure companies such as Nvidia, Broadcom, and Google are reaping the benefits of enterprise AI adoption, fueled by the technology's productivity gains. So, concerns about whether the huge investments in AI will pay off or not don't seem justified.

This suggests investors may have been panicking needlessly, keeping top AI stocks under pressure despite their roaring growth. Nvidia, Broadcom, and Google are all in the red this year. Savvy investors, however, should treat their drop as a buying opportunity as Anthropic's exponential growth clearly suggests that AI isn't in a bubble.

Businesses are investing in this technology, as evidenced by improving AI adoption rates. Importantly, with AI estimated to account for 3.7% of global GDP by 2030, contributing $22.3 trillion in value according to market research firm IDC, all the companies discussed in this article are likely to experience healthy long-term growth which should translate into more upside in the stock market.

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Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.