What Advisors Need to Know About the ‘Factor Wheel’

Most advisors and investors are familiar with the benefits of diversification when it comes to asset classes. However, there‘s less understanding about the importance of risk factor diversification. In ETF Trends, Scott Welch CFA of Wisdom Tree Investments shares the importance of this concept, and why advisors need to intuitively understand it.

There are some parallels between asset class and risk factor performance and diversification. Both are nearly impossible to forecast especially on shorter timeframes. But over a longer period of time, certain conjectures can be made with confidence. For instance, there tends to be mean-reversion over longer time periods.

Last year exemplified the risks of not being sufficiently diversified in terms of factor risk, growth was crushed, while value outperformed for the first time in decades. Yet, this has nearly completely inverted in the first-half of 2023 due to the rollicking bull market in stocks linked to artificial intelligence. Thus, this demonstrates the importance of factor diversification and rebalancing, similar to what is done for asset classes.

Currently, one risk for investors overexposed to growth factors is valuations that are historically elevated. In contrast, value factor stocks are quite cheap from an absolute and relative basis. Thus, it could favor some rotation from growth to value once again.

Finsum: Asset class diversification is an elementary part of portfolio management and construction. Another important concept is risk factor diversification.

